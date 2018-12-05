(Bloomberg) -- Thomas Cook Group Plc shares snapped a six-day losing streak after the U.K. travel company allayed investor concerns that it needs to raise equity in a move that would dilute its stock.

The package-holiday specialist has met with key shareholders to assure them that it has no immediate plans for a rights offering, people with knowledge of the briefings told Bloomberg. The shares rose 10 percent Wednesday, ending a rout that’s erased hundreds of millions of pounds in market value.

Thomas Cook management arranged the talks last week and has so far met representatives of Invesco Ltd. and Jupiter Investment Management, with Standard Life Aberdeen Plc and Schroders Plc to be briefed in coming days, said the people, who asked not be named as the consultations are private.

The central message from Thomas Cook is that the London-based company won’t undertake a rights issue, the people said. Investors have urged the firm to take a more cautious approach to planning hotel capacity next year after this summer’s heatwave depressed demand and prices for its holidays.

Shares of Thomas Cook gained the most since Nov. 2 and were priced 5.6 percent higher at 23.98 pence as of 8:44 a.m. in London, giving a market capitalization of 367 million pounds.

Thomas Cook, Invesco, Standard Life Aberdeen and Schroders declined to comment. Invesco is the largest shareholder with a 14 percent stake in the 170-year-old business, with Standard Life Aberdeen the second-biggest, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read More: Thomas Cook’s Debt Swaps Show Default Risk as Shares Plummet

Thomas Cook Chairman Frank Meysman appeared to back a recovery of the tour operator by purchasing 373,000 shares on Tuesday at an aggregate price of 21.57 pence apiece, according to a filing.

There was also some relief from a Jefferies Financial Group note in which analyst Rebecca Lane reiterated her “buy” rating on the stock, saying that while there are concerns about Cook’s leverage, it can avoid a capital raise, making the current “distressed” share price an attractive entry point.

The company could ease its position further by selling a stake in its airline arm, which may be worth 1.1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion), Lane wrote.

Thomas Cook has still lost half its value since warning last week that 2018 earnings had missed targets, and its bonds fell to new record lows on Wednesday. Reassuring investors is complicated by the fact that debt covenants aren’t public, though the company’s lenders have agreed to provide waivers until at least the fiscal second quarter.

Cook’s 400 million euros of notes due July 2023 dropped 3 cents on the euro to 64 cents, while its 750 million euros of notes due in June 2022 slumped more than 2 cents to 69 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Unlike rival TUI AG, which has a stronger balance sheet after disposals worth about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in recent years, Thomas Cook owns few of its hotels and planes. That makes it more vulnerable to shocks like the hot summer that led would-be customers from lucrative markets including the U.K. and Scandinavia to holiday at home.

