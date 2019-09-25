(Bloomberg) -- Condor Flugdienst GmbH, the German airline of the U.K.’s defunct Thomas Cook Group Plc, is getting a bridge loan of 380 million euros ($420 million) from the German government to remain in business.

The credit must be approved by the European Commission before the proceeds can be paid out and will be valid for six months, the airline said.

“We are a healthy company and the liquidity we generated has in the past been buried at the parent company,” Condor Chief Executive Officer Ralf Teckentrup told reporters Tuesday. “This bridge loan will take us through the coming winter. In summer, an airline like us needs no such bridge loan.”

Thomas Cook filed for liquidation in the U.K. on Monday, while profitable parts of the group are still fighting for survival. Condor operates 59 of the group’s more than 100 aircraft and Teckentrup said he is hopeful the unit can find a new home. The bridge loan will protect “many” of the almost 5,000 jobs at Condor, said German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

“Condor is a profitable company, so our decision is based solely on its business, and not on political criteria,” Altmaier told reporters in Berlin.

‘Different Case’

The German state of Hesse, where Condor is located, said it will assume 50% of the risk that the federal government is assuming by providing a state guarantee of 190 million euros.

Air Berlin, once Germany’s second-largest airline, was liquidated in 2017 despite the government stepping in to help with a bridge loan of 150 million euros.

“We’re a different case than Air Berlin,” Teckentrup said.

