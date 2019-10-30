(Bloomberg) -- The Nordic operations of Thomas Cook Group Plc have been bought by a group of investors who agreed to take over the business roughly a month after the parent company went bust.

Hotel magnate Petter Stordalen will, through his investment vehicle Strawberry Group, team up with Altor Fund V and TDR Capital to take over the assets of Thomas Cook Northern Europe, or Vinggruppen, the group announced on Wednesday. The operations include Nordic tour operators Ving, Spies and Tjareborg.

Thomas Cook’s collapse on Sept. 23 under a mountain of debt led to 9,000 job losses in the U.K. and left 150,000 people stuck overseas, with the holiday plans of thousands more ruined. The company, which describes itself as Britain’s largest independent travel agent, was founded four decades ago and had sales of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) last year, directly employing 1,900 people.

The Nordic operators and airline Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia have continued operations as an independent company after its parent’s bankruptcy.

According to the terms of the deal, Strawberry Group and Altor will each buy 40% of the company, while TDR will own the remaining 20%.

