(Bloomberg) -- Thomas Cook Plc’s battered shares sank almost 10% on Thursday after the U.K. travel company’s debt rating was cut to a level indicating default is a real possibility.

The stock fell to 11 pence early in London trading before recovering some ground to trade 6.3% lower at 11.45 pence amid fresh questions about whether the world’s oldest travel agency can to turn itself around. Earlier, both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings cut the company’s credit score deeper into junk territory, citing weak trading and high levels of indebtedness.

Earnings may continue to deteriorate and the company’s debt pile could rise to an “unsustainable” level, S&P analysts said, putting the rating at CCC+.

The lower credit score adds to the woes of a company whose shares have dropped 75% in the past six months as it grapples with a tough business environment for the European travel industry, especially for airlines. A glut of capacity, stuttering economic growth and high fuel prices have led Deutsche Lufthansa AG to freeze expansion at its discount arm and Ryanair Holdings Plc to warn profit may fall further this fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary on Monday referred to Thomas Cook’s airline, which is up for sale, as a “dog” which is worth little beyond the value of its airport landing slots.

Thomas Cook has bank debt as well as 1.15 billion euros of bonds, which fell about two cents on the euro to 37 cents on Thursday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The notes were quoted at face value as recently as November, when the company announced a profit warning after a freak summer heatwave prompted many of its northern European customers to stay home.

The travel agent last week posted a 1.1 billion-pound ($1.4 billion) writedown at a U.K. arm hurt by uncertainty over the outcome of Brexit and said it expects another tough summer. It’s looking to raise cash by selling airline operations and got conditional approval from lenders for a 300 million-pound loan to help it get through next winter.

To contact the reporters on this story: Tara Patel in Paris at tpatel2@bloomberg.net;Thomas Beardsworth in London at tbeardsworth@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Chris Vellacott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.