Thomson Reuters buys business conference organizer FC Business Intelligence

TORONTO -- Thomson Reuters Corp. says it has acquired FC Business Intelligence, an organizer of business conferences.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The company says the business will be rebranded Reuters Events.

It will be operated as part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters.

FCBI organizes conferences and exhibitions for a range of sectors including energy, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology.

Reuters is the news and media division of Thomson Reuters.

"This acquisition allows us to combine Reuters globally trusted brand, scale and editorial excellence with FCBI's deep expertise in highly specialized events for professionals," Reuters president Michael Friedenberg said in a statement.

"As Reuters Events, they will help us to accelerate our growth and deliver on our mission to provide trusted intelligence that helps humans and machines make smart decisions."