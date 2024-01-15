(Bloomberg) -- Thomson Reuters Corp. is in talks with generative AI providers to license the news and data organization’s content and could strike a deal similar to Axel Springer SE’s agreement with OpenAI.

“We’ve been in discussions with a number of those providers,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Hasker said in an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, declining to specify who he’s speaking to. “Reuters has had a very open-minded stance in terms of licensing our content to the leading large language model providers. We will have more on that this year.”

The company has made AI innovation a key focus and has found that some of the biggest demand is around the Toronto-based business’s legal products, Hasker said. Thomson Reuters said in November that it would invest an additional $100 million per year on generative AI and added AI features to its Westlaw Precision legal research product.

Separately on Monday, Thomson Reuters said it acquired a 54% stake in Swedish business software and service provider Pagero Group, and increased its offer above that of rival bidder Avalara.

“It really validates that Thomson Reuters is the best home for Pagero and supports our shared vision to provide corporate customers with automated, secure and compliant tax solutions on a global basis,” Hasker said.

