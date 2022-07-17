9h ago
‘Thor’ Maintains Lead at Box Office in Sequel’s Second Week
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Walt Disney Co.’s latest film featuring the hammer-throwing Norse god, topped the box office for a second straight weekend.
- The superhero picture made $46 million in US and Canadian theaters, according to estimates from Comscore Inc. It did so despite having some of the worst reviews of films from the Marvel comic book universe.
- “Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” two new movies that opened this weekend, finished in third and sixth place respectively.
Key Insights
- The theater industry came roaring back this summer following two years of a pandemic that prompted cinema closures, film delays and overall skittishness by consumers. Movies with familiar characters, such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World Dominion,” did particularly well.
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the latest animated movie from Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment, has continued to draw audiences, finishing in second place with $26 million in ticket sales in its third week. “The Gray Man,” one of the most-expensive films Netflix has produced, hit theaters in a limited run.
Read more: Netflix Changes Tack With Marketing for $200 Million Film
- “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a mystery from Sony Pictures, generated $17 million in sales. An average of only 32% critics recommended the film, according to RottenTomatoes.com, with some citing a muddled story and lack of emotion. The picture, based on a popular novel, was co-produced by actress Reese Witherspoon.
- “Paws of Fury,” with a 46% approval rating from critics, took in $6.3 million for Paramount Pictures. Next weekend’s releases include “Nope,” another horror film from director Jordan Peele.
