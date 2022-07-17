‘Thor’ Maintains Lead at Box Office in Sequel’s Second Week

(Bloomberg) -- “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Walt Disney Co.’s latest film featuring the hammer-throwing Norse god, topped the box office for a second straight weekend.

The superhero picture made $46 million in US and Canadian theaters, according to estimates from Comscore Inc. It did so despite having some of the worst reviews of films from the Marvel comic book universe.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” and “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank,” two new movies that opened this weekend, finished in third and sixth place respectively.

The theater industry came roaring back this summer following two years of a pandemic that prompted cinema closures, film delays and overall skittishness by consumers. Movies with familiar characters, such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Jurassic World Dominion,” did particularly well.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the latest animated movie from Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment, has continued to draw audiences, finishing in second place with $26 million in ticket sales in its third week. “The Gray Man,” one of the most-expensive films Netflix has produced, hit theaters in a limited run.

Read more: Netflix Changes Tack With Marketing for $200 Million Film

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” a mystery from Sony Pictures, generated $17 million in sales. An average of only 32% critics recommended the film, according to RottenTomatoes.com, with some citing a muddled story and lack of emotion. The picture, based on a popular novel, was co-produced by actress Reese Witherspoon.

“Paws of Fury,” with a 46% approval rating from critics, took in $6.3 million for Paramount Pictures. Next weekend’s releases include “Nope,” another horror film from director Jordan Peele.

