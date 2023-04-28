Those New Obesity Drugs Really Work, If You Can Afford Them: Big Take Podcast

Pharmaceutical companies and insurance providers are at odds over a new class of drugs that have proven quite effective at helping people living with obesity lose weight. Bloomberg’s Robert Langreth and Emma Court join this episode to share their reporting on recent advancements in weight loss treatments–and the fight over who should pay for them. And Dr. Angela Fitch, a physician and president of the Obesity Medical Association, talks about the challenges of treating obesity.

Read more: Good Luck Paying for Those $10,000 Obesity Drugs Everyone’s Talking About

