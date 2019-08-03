(Bloomberg) -- One person died and at least 1,000 have been displaced after a powerful earthquake rocked Indonesia on Friday, according to the national disaster mitigation agency, BNPB.

Four people were reported injured and hundreds of buildings, including houses and hospitals, were damaged in the 7.4 magnitude quake, the BNPB statement said.

The tremors affected several areas in Java and Sumatra islands, including the nation’s capital Jakarta, where people fled buildings and the city’s subway train service was briefly halted.

The country’s Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics Agency announced an end to its tsunami warning on Friday, after earlier saying there was a danger of waves as high as 3 meters (10 feet) in the southern parts of Pandeglang, in Java, and on the west coast of Lampung, on Sumatra.

Indonesia’s 17,000 islands are prone to earthquakes because the country straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of fault lines and volcanoes that causes frequent seismic upheavals. More than 2,000 people were killed and about 80,000 people were displaced in Central Sulawesi in September last year after a devastating earthquake and tsunami struck the island.

To contact the reporter on this story: Rieka Rahadiana in Jakarta at rrahadiana@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Marcus Wright, Stanley James

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.