(Bloomberg) -- India stepped up rescue efforts and evacuated thousands in flood-ravaged parts of Maharashtra and southern states of Kerala and Karnataka, amid forecasts of heavy rainfall by the country’s weather office.

India’s Coast Guard mobilized 53 response teams in the three states and has shifted more than 2,200 stranded citizens, it said in a twitter post. The National Disaster Response Force also carried out rescue operations in some flood-affected districts of Maharashtra, local media reported.

On Friday, the government in the southern Indian state of Kerala issued a “red alert” for nine districts due to heavy rain across the state. More than 22,000 people have moved to flood relief camps with landslides having been reported in some places. Local media reported that some people were feared dead due to rain-related incidents.

The latest deluge comes after the worst floods in a century killed more than 300 people last year in Kerala, caused $2.8 billion in damage and left about 314,000 homeless. The state is the country’s top rubber producer and rain normally disrupts rubber tapping.

Kerala’s Kochi airport is closed for operations until Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by Cochin International Airport Ltd. Inbound and outbound flights from Kochi are affected until 3 p.m. Sunday, budget airline IndiGo said in a Twitter post, while AirAsia Group said flights were stopped because of flooding at the airport.

