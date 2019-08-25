Thousands March in Argentina in Support of Macri’s Re-Election

(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of Argentines marched in support of President Mauricio Macri’s re-election on Saturday in a boost for his campaign following his stunning defeat in primary elections earlier this month.

Supporters marched through downtown Buenos Aires to the Plaza de Mayo square in front of the presidential palace, where Macri emerged to greet them from a balcony draped with the blue and white Argentine flag.

“I listened -- I know what you’re going through,” Macri said in a video message from the balcony posted on Twitter. “We decided to change because we can be better.”

Supporters also marched in other cities across Argentina, La Nacion newspaper reported.

Argentina’s peso and sovereign bonds slumped to record lows after the Aug. 11 primaries, which left leftist Alberto Fernandez as the favorite to win the Oct. 27 presidential election.

