(Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of supporters of Brazil’s jailed ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gathered in Brasilia on Wednesday to demand that he be allowed to compete for the nation’s top job.

Red-shirted protesters started marching down the capital city’s main boulevard under a blazing afternoon sun ahead of a 7:00 pm deadline to register candidacies with an electoral court. The former trade union leader is serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption and money-laundering, but he has denied wrongdoing. Lula and his backers say the conviction is political and designed to bar him from running for the presidency.

"Lula was the person that most helped us and Brazil as a whole," said Maria Isabel Santos, 64, who comes from the northeastern state of Sergipe. "He was put in jail, but we are here to fight and to see Lula become president again."

Brazil’s electoral court should decide on Lula’s political fate within the next few weeks, but few expect he will be allowed to run in October. In public, the ex-president’s allies are pulling out all the stops to get the imprisoned leftist leader to compete. In private, however, many leaders of his Workers’ Party say Lula should, and will, eventually stand down if the authorities uphold the law that bars convicted felons from running for elected office.

The drawn-out process is adding to the uncertainty surrounding the most unpredictable presidential election since Brazil’s return to democracy. Polls without Lula are led by ex-Army captain Jair Bolsonaro, though several other candidates, including environmentalist Marina Silva and former Ceara governor Ciro Gomes, are close behind.

If Lula is barred from running, the key question will be whether he can transfer votes to the Workers’ Party number two choice, former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad. Electoral law establishes that the legality of all candidacies, including appeals, must be ruled upon at the latest by Sept. 17, a date that’s less than three weeks before the first round vote.

While Lula remains hugely popular among the millions of citizens who saw their lives improve during his time in power, he is also loathed by many for the corruption that took place during his administration and the sharp economic downturn that followed.

Voters and candidates were reminded of the feeble state of Brazil’s economy earlier on Wednesday, when the central bank reported that activity dropped in the second quarter.

