(Bloomberg) -- More than 17,000 Danske Bank A/S employees have applied for financial support to improve their home-office setups as they prepare to take advantage of flexible working terms that will continue after the pandemic.

Denmark’s biggest lender has already said it’s ready to accommodate employee demands, after an overwhelming number of staff said they wanted to continue working from home a couple of days a week even after the Covid crisis is over.

Danske, which has about 22,000 employees across its organization, is offering to cover half the cost of setting up a home office so that staff can work in an environment that complies with local health and safety requirements, according to a report by the Danish financial workers’ union on Tuesday. In practice, the aid will amount to about 8,000 kroner ($1,315) before tax, it said.

Kirsten Ebbe Brich, Danske’s union representative, welcomed the development, but also said a lingering concern is that the bank may adjust its offices to fit a smaller headcount, based on an assumption that many people will work from home.

“Many workers want both a fixed space at the office and a home office,” she said in a statement. “But that wish probably won’t be fulfilled.”

