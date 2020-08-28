Thousands of Doses of Vaccine Hopefuls Are Ready To Go — If One Works

(Bloomberg) -- A U.S. health official said Friday that hundreds of thousands of doses of coronavirus vaccines have already been manufactured in hopes that at least one of the candidates might succeed in clinical trials.

The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed effort has reached agreements for eight coronavirus vaccine candidates that are in various stages of development, none of which have yet been approved or authorized for use.

Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Paul Mango said three of those experimental shots have already been produced at mass scale, with hundreds of thousands of doses ready to be deployed should they receive clearance from the Food and Drug administration.

Distribution plans assume a vaccine will only have an emergency use authorization, which doesn’t provide as much flexibility as a full approval, Robert Redfield, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on Friday. “If in fact it turns out that it’s licensed at the time it’s distributed, the distribution plans will be reevaluated to see if that provides any greater flexibility to the plan.”

Even if a coronavirus vaccine does get full approval, Redfield said it could still be pulled from the market if once-healthy patients exhibit adverse side effects. The U.S. plans to monitor patients’ long-term health after inoculation.

