Thousands of Kroger Workers Are Heading Back to the Office Under New Mandate

(Bloomberg) -- Kroger Co. is ordering thousands of employees back to the office for the majority of the workweek starting early next year.

The Cincinnati-based company, the largest US operator of traditional supermarkets, has informed employees with the option of working remotely that starting Feb. 5 they must be present three to four days a week. This is an increase from the previous guidance of two days a week from June 2021.

The mandate affects about 5,800 workers in and around Cincinnati as well as in Charlotte, North Carolina; Portland, Oregon; San Jose, California; Boca Raton, Florida and Chicago.

Kroger shares dropped 2% as of 2:01 p.m. in New York.

The majority of Kroger’s 430,000 employees work across the company’s more-than 2,700 stores and didn’t go remote during the pandemic.

Kroger is pursuing Federal Trade Commission approval for its planned $24.6 billion acquisition of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos., the second-largest US operator of supermarkets.

