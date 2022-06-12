Thousands of Sheep Drown in Red Sea as Sudan Ship Founders

(Bloomberg) --

About 16,000 sheep bound for Saudi Arabia drowned when an overloaded ship foundered off Sudan’s Red Sea coast, the Sudanese exporters’ association said.

The ship sank late Saturday shortly after setting sail from the eastern Sudanese port of Suakin, the organization’s head, Salih Salah, said by phone. The Sudan Tribune news website estimated financial losses of 15 million Saudi riyals ($4 million), citing officials it didn’t identify.

Sudan, which is mired in economic crisis and saw a coup in October, has one of Africa’s largest livestock populations, with Egypt and Gulf states being major buyers.

Sudanese port authorities didn’t immediately answer a call seeking comment. Salah said the association would give a briefing on the incident later Sunday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.