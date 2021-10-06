(Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of Vietnamese migrant workers are fleeing virus-hit industrial areas of Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An after movement restrictions were eased Oct. 1 and potentially millions more could follow, the government said on its website.

The exodus of workers comes as industry leaders warn of an impending labor shortage that could further cripple global supply chains after the government ordered factories in the southern industrial belt to set up sleeping accommodations for workers or temporarily close.

As many as 2.1 million workers in the industrial belt want to return to home provinces, the government reported, citing data from the public security ministry. Officials have arranged hundreds of buses to transport them back to rural regions. Returning workers who are not fully vaccinated are sent to quarantine centers.

Vietnam’s garment industry could see as much as a 37% worker shortage for the rest of 2021, according to Vietnam Textile & Apparel Association Chairman Vu Duc Giang. About 40% of workers for shoemakers returned home and it’s unclear how many will return, said Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, vice chairwoman of Vietnam’s Leather Footwear and Handbag Association.

