(Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of Hungarians rallied in Budapest, led by Mayor Gergely Karacsony, in a protest against the government’s planned construction of a campus for China’s Fudan University.

The demonstration on Saturday was preceded by a decision earlier this week by the district and the mayor to rename streets around the campus site to voice their opposition, giving them names such as Dalai Lama and Free Hong Kong. The move was denounced by China, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin calling the action “despicable.”

The issue has become a hot topic in Hungary ahead of next year’s general elections, uniting opposition voters in the capital city. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet has eased its push for the $1.8 billion university and says the project, which it had initially called a done deal, is just a plan.

Karacsony, the front-runner to lead an opposition alliance, said he would use all tools at his disposal to counter the government’s drift away from western democratic values in favor of closer ties with countries such as China.

The university campus project caused controversy among Budapest locals and opposition officials alike. The area in the city’s industrial south was initially designated for affordable accommodation for students after rental prices skyrocketed in recent years.

The government dropped the housing plan and considered accepting a loan from China to build the Fudan campus, a project the opposition fears would allow closer surveillance of the European Union by China.

The EU has already locked horns with Hungary over Beijing. Orban has repeatedly vetoed joint statements critical of China, such as one that expressed concern about the treatment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong.

