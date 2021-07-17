(Bloomberg) --

Thousands took to the streets across France on Saturday to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s move to pressure people into getting Covid-19 vaccinations -- even as large numbers of their fellow citizens are signing up.

Several thousand attended marches in cities including Paris, Lille, Strasbourg, Lyon and Marseilles, Le Figaro reported. Protests in Paris continued into the afternoon and were peaceful, BFM TV reported. The marches follow earlier protests against the “health pass” on Wednesday, Bastille Day.

Macron, who faces re-election in April, is stepping up efforts to avoid further lockdowns. Earlier this week he made Covid-19 shots mandatory for health care workers and decided that so-called “health passes” -- which show proof of testing or immunization -- should be obligatory to access venues such as restaurants and cafes.

Some of Saturday’s protests were attended by the Yellow Vests, according to Le Figaro. The movement, which started at a grass-roots level in 2018 and grew into nationwide riot that hurt businesses and the economy, was a major issue for Macron before the Covid-19 crisis.

A clear majority -- about 62% -- of French people approve of the “health passes,” Le Parisien reported on Saturday, citing an Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll. Still, protests against the vaccine push are creating problems. A vaccination center in the Isere department of eastern France was vandalized Friday night, Le Figaro reported.

“The delta variant is there, we can’t hide the truth,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said while visiting the beach of Anglet, close to the border with Spain, on Saturday. “It’s progressing, it’s very contagious and it’s more contagious that previous variants. The only solution is getting vaccinated.”

Macron’s tougher stance has some success. Three million people made appointments this week to get their jabs, according to Le Parisien. France recorded a record 879,597 vaccinations on Friday, Health Minister Olivier Veran tweeted.

Meanwhile, some summer destinations are taking further measures to contain the delta variant. Authorities in the Pyrenees Orientales, in southern France, imposed a temporary curfew from 11pm to 6am, impacting bars, restaurants, beaches and some other non-essential services, Le Figaro and other media reported.

