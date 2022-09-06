(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of people protested across Indonesia with crowds converging in the capital to pressure the government to reverse a decision that raised fuel prices by more than 30% in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

Trade unions are leading the charge in the archipelago, arguing the price hike will reduce purchasing power at a time of rising inflation and stagnant wages. There was a heavy police presence in Jakarta and one group of protesters gathered in front of parliament waving banners.

Fuel price hikes in Indonesia often lead to violent protests, which have sometimes forced a U-turn in policies. The demonstrations will test President Joko Widodo’s ability to stand firm on the fuel hike meant to ease pressure on the state budget or give in to public demands.

“These protests will continue until the government reduce fuel prices,” Said Iqbal, President of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, said in front of the legislature.

“We have won before and we are confident that President Joko Widodo will hear the people’s voices alongside the voices of the elites who do not care about the interests of the common people,” he added.

Organizers anticipate 3,000 to 5,000 people will attend the protests in Jakarta alone. Hundreds of university also joined the demonstrations in the capital, pulling away barbed wire placed across major roads and setting fire to vehicle tires.

Ahead of the protests, police closed the roads surrounding the Presidential Palace and the National Monument -- a famous national landmark -- in central Jakarta. Some 7,200 military and police officers have been assigned to guard places including the parliament, authorities said.

The government has defended the fuel hike as the “last option” it had to cut ballooning energy subsidy bills, even if Indonesians are already dealing with the worst inflation in seven years. The move is set to further elevate food and energy costs -- which surged on the back of Russia’s war in Ukraine -- as well as upend Indonesia’s plan to bring down inflation below 4% next year.

The president, who is known as Jokowi, urged people to demonstrate peacefully.

“Yes, this is a democratic country. Express yourselves properly,” he said on Monday, reported by local media. Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria also pleaded with people not to let the demonstration turn into “anarchy.”

