Threats Against French Airports Lead to Third Day of Disruptions

(Bloomberg) -- Several French airports were evacuated after receiving threats on Friday, the third consecutive day of disruptions due to bomb scares.

A total of 18 airports received threats and there were ten evacuations, Transport Minister Clément Beaune told journalists on Friday afternoon. Earlier, Agence France-Presse reported that Bordeaux, Beziers and Rennes airports had asked personnel and passengers to leave the premises.

A string of threats had already prompted the evacuation of several regional airports on Wednesday and Thursday. French authorities are on increased alert after the fatal stabbing of a teacher in the northern town of Arras last Friday.

The two main Paris airports, ADP-operated Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Orly, also received threatening messages on Wednesday but there were no evacuations, Beaune said.

The Palace of Versailles was also shut down for security reasons, the fifth time in less than a week, according to a post on X.

France has 22 ongoing investigations into the false threats, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said on RTL radio Friday.

(Updates with Transport Minister’s comments)

