(Bloomberg) -- Three artificial intelligence companies that operate on blockchain have agreed to merge their crypto tokens, a move aimed at helping them develop a decentralized AI platform.

SingularityNET, Fetch.ai and Ocean Protocol will merge their tokens into a single token known as ASI that would have a fully diluted value of about $7.6 billion, they said in a statement Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. The deal hinges on approval from the members of each community.

“We wanted to build one of the world’s first open and decentralized networks which actually enables AGI (artificial general intelligence) to be in reach of all the stakeholders which provide support to building the network,” Fetch.ai Chief Executive Officer Humayun Sheikh said in an interview. “It’s an alternative to the big corporations which exist and are controlling the AI space. It’s open source and is decentralized and has all the tools to build artificial intelligence.”

While the three platforms will continue to operate as separate entities, a governing council for the so-called Artificial Superintelligence Alliance will monitor and guide operations of the merged token network. The alliance will be led by Ben Goertzel, the founder of SingularityNET; Sheikh; and Bruce Pon and Trent McConaghy, Ocean Protocol co-founders.

The agreement comes as big tech companies including Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are investing heavily in AI, which has the potential to change the way people interact with technology.

Upstart AI-oriented platforms such as SingularityNET, Fetch.ai and Ocean Protocol in turn are racing to develop decentralized AI technology on blockchain, the idea being that it wouldn’t be controlled by large companies beholden to shareholders.

