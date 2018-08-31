(Bloomberg) -- Three Bulgarian government ministers resigned after Premier Boyko Borissov urged them to do so following a deadly bus crash that killed 17 people.

It’s the largest dismissal of ministers in Borissov’s third cabinet, which he formed last year. Interior Minister Valentin Radev, Transport Minister Ivaylo Moskovski, Minister of Regional Development Nikolay Nankov resigned on Friday, government spokeswoman Sevdalina Arnaudova said by phone. Their replacements will have to be approved in parliament, where the ruling coalition controls 122 out of 140 lawmakers.

The bus packed with tourists skidded off a mountain road and overturned falling into a gorge near Sofia on Aug. 25, triggering heated debates over institutional responsibility and control over road construction.

To contact the reporter on this story: Elizabeth Konstantinova in Sofia at ekonstantino@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Scott Rose at rrose10@bloomberg.net, Andrea Dudik, Andrew Langley

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.