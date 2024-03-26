(Bloomberg) -- Five Chinese citizens were killed in a suicide attack by suspected militants in Pakistan’s northwest Shangla region, the latest incident targeting workers from Islamabad’s key ally.

An explosive-laden car rammed into a moving vehicle carrying Chinese nationals, Irfanullah Khan, an inspector at the Shangla police control room, said by phone on Tuesday.

Another police officer in the region, Naveed Ahmed, said the foreign citizens were heading to Dasu Dam in a convoy of at least 12 vehicles when the attack happened. A Pakistani driver was also killed in the strike, he said.

Pakistan has seen a resurgence in militant attacks since August 2021 when the Taliban took over in neighboring Afghanistan, emboldening other groups like the local offshoot, Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. Pakistan had 586 attacks last year, 55% more than the previous year, according to Islamabad-based Center for Research & Security Studies.

The militants have targeted Chinese workers, prompting condemnation from Beijing and calls for Pakistan to strengthen its security of Chinese companies operating in the South Asian nation. Last week an attack near the Chinese-operated Gwadar port complex in the country’s southwest Balochistan province resulted in the deaths of eight militants.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry condemned the suicide attack Tuesday and vowed a “strong retaliation.”

“The enemy has targeted the citizens of Pakistan’s most trusted friend,” the ministry said in a statement. “This was not an attack on Chinese nationals but on Pakistan.”

China’s embassy in Pakistan asked for a thorough investigation of the attack and that the perpetrators be severely punished. In a statement Tuesday, it also called on authorities to take steps to protect Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan to ensure that similar incidents don’t occur.

The attacks come as newly installed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif plans to revive work on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, an infrastructure network of roads, railways and ports. Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad Tuesday, Sharif said industries would be set up across Pakistan under the second phase of the corridor project to revive the battered economy.

