(Bloomberg) -- All tickets sold unusually cheaply due to a booking system glitch on Wednesday will remain valid, China Southern Airlines Co. said, after seats on some domestic flights were listed for as little as 10 yuan ($1.37).

The error, which coincided with China’s busiest period for online shopping, affected airfares on China Southern’s app and other online ticketing platforms, according to local media outlet Jiemian.

“All flight tickets that have been paid and issued during the system glitch will be valid and travelers can use them normally,” Guangzhou-based China Southern, one of the country’s Big Three airlines, said in a statement Thursday.

Screenshots on social media showed 10 yuan tickets for routes such as Chengdu to Shanghai — a 1,660 kilometer (1,030 mile) journey that takes almost three hours. One-way fares on the same route in December are listed at about 2,000 yuan on travel website Trip.com. The issue appears to have started after 7 p.m. Wednesday and was fixed within a few hours, according to social media posts.

