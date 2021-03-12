Three in Four South Sudanese in Need of Urgent Food Assistance

(Bloomberg) -- The humanitarian crisis in South Sudan has reached calamitous levels with more than 8.3 million people, or three quarters of the population, in need of urgent assistance, according to a consortium of non-governmental organizations operating in the nation.

Persistent violence and two years of floods that led to the worst food shortage in recent years have left parts of the country in a critical state, the NGO Forum, which groups 414 national and 119 international non-profit organizations, said in an emailed statement.

“The greatest concern is that over 100,000 people are anticipated over the next several months to be in ‘catastrophic’ levels of food insecurity, at risk of dying from starvation, malnutrition and related disease,” according to the statement.

The situation is similar to 2017, when war raged and famine hit the northern Unity State leaving 100,000 people starving. That violence left 400,000 people dead, disrupted oil production and devastated the economy.

Even as the country implements a peace agreement, food insecurity has persisted and more than 7 million people could be in “a crisis state of food insecurity by April 2021 with the situation continuing to worsen,” according to the NGO Forum.

