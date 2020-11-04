(Bloomberg) -- New York’s incumbent U.S. House Democrats Max Rose, Thomas Suozzi and Anthony Brindisi are all in danger of losing their seats.

The Associated Press has yet to declare a winner of any of their races. But with 95% of precincts reporting, Rose trailed Republican Nicole Malliotakis, 42.1% to 57.9%, in the 11th District covering Staten Island and a swath of southern Brooklyn.

In the 3rd District covering Nassau County, Long Island, Republican George Santos held a 1,469-vote lead over Suozzi -- 50.3% to 49.2% -- out of 137,256 votes cast, according to unofficial county Board of Election results. Brindisi, who represents the 22nd district that includes Utica and Binghamton, was behind well-funded GOP challenger Claudia Tenney, 42.9% to 54.9%, in a rematch from 2018, according to the AP tally.

Brindisi refused to concede Tuesday night. His office said the 2018 race wasn’t called until Nov. 20. The state deadline for absentee ballots to be received is Nov. 10.

“As the count continues, we are in for a long couple of weeks,” Brindisi said in a statement. “It is important that the people of NY-22 have their voice heard and send a representative to Congress who shows up, works with both parties, and stands up to anyone on behalf of this community.”

Blue Wave

The 11th and 22nd districts were two of 31 U.S. House districts that Democrats picked up in 2018 after Trump won in 2016. Suozzi was elected in 2016.

Rose, 33, a decorated Afghanistan combat veteran, had developed a reputation as an independent Democrat and frequent critic of Mayor Bill de Blasio, and voted to impeach Trump in 2019. Malliotakis, 39, a state Assembly member since 2011, ran for mayor in 2017, saying at the time that she regretted voting for Trump. This year, however, she appeared at a pro-Trump rally declaring Staten Island as “Trump country.”

Malliotakis declared victory on Tuesday night, as Rose said it was too early to concede with absentee ballots yet to be counted. “Staten Island and southern Brooklyn sent a loud and clear message, and that message will resonate from the halls of City Hall to the halls of Congress,” Malliotakis told supporters, according to CBS News.

Statewide, Democrats entered this year’s election holding 23 of 29 seats in the U.S. House and Senate. Races viewed as most competitive by the Cook Political Report were in the 2nd, 11th, 22nd and 24th districts.

In eastern Long Island’s 2nd district, where incumbent Republican Peter King is retiring after 28 years, the seat is poised to remain Republican with Andrew Garbarino leading Democrat Jackie Gordon 67.7% to 31.6%, according to unofficial county tallies. The AP had Republican incumbent John Katko winning, 58.5% to 37.8%, after a contentious rematch against Dana Balter, a Democrat who narrowly lost in 2018 in upstate New York’s 24th district.

