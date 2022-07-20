(Bloomberg) -- Higher inflation and surprise hawkish decisions by central banks in emerging Asia are adding to the allure of three top trades in the region.

Wagers on interest rate rises via the swaps market, bets on a further flattening of yield curves and relative Asian currency trades thanks to rising commodity prices are now in vogue. Their appeal is growing as central banks in the region turn ever more hawkish in light of red hot inflation figures both in the US and closer to home.

The latest consumer price data from South Korea, the Philippines and Thailand came in stronger than consensus, while last week, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas surprised markets with unscheduled monetary policy tightening.

“Central banks in Asia and outside of the US globally are likely to continue to try to get on the front foot given the potential for a hawkish Fed meeting that could strengthen the dollar,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note Friday.

Here are three trades popular with investors in the region:

1. Swap Payers

Interest rate swap payers -- where investors pay a fixed rate while simultaneously receiving the floating market rate -- tend to profit when yields rise. Citigroup Inc. recommends investors “pay” 2-year Thai swap rates as there is scope for yields in Thailand to rise as markets price in more aggressive central bank hikes, according to a July 14 note.

Meanwhile, DBS Bank Ltd., recommended investors pay 2-year Korea non-deliverable interest-rate swaps in a July 12 note. The risk to interest rates and inflation there are tilted to the upside and may be exacerbated by higher import prices after recent won depreciation, they said.

The won is neck and neck with the peso as the biggest laggards against the dollar this year in emerging Asia.

2. Curve Flatteners

Sovereign yield and interest rate swap curves flatten when shorter maturities -- more sensitive to hawkish policy rate expectations -- rise relative to longer-dated ones. Bond curves have flattened considerably across Asia as central banks normalize policy, but most still have room to go further.

“We have yet to see a meaningful normalization in both rupiah rate and liquidity conditions, and when that happens, we expect the Indonesian bond curve to bear-flatten,” said Winson Phoon, head of fixed-income research at Maybank Securities in Singapore.

3. Currency Relative Value

The divergent impact of elevated oil prices on the region’s economies has led to trades that are bullish on commodity-exporter’s currencies and bearish on those vulnerable to import inflation.

Societe Generale SA strategists called for a sell rupee-buy rupiah trade, as elevated energy prices will drive the divergence between the pair, according to a note last month. India is one of the largest net oil importers globally, while higher commodity prices boost Indonesia’s current account position.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs has recommended a long ringgit, short peso position as the same factors will buoy Malaysia’s net oil exporter status and impact negatively on the Philippines due to its sizable dependence on imports.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.