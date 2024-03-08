Three Killed in National Guard Helicopter Crash at US Border

(Bloomberg) -- A National Guard helicopter that was part of a border security mission crashed in Texas on Friday, killing two members of the force and a Border Patrol agent.

A fourth person aboard the UH-72 Lakota helicopter was injured, said Major Ryan Wierzbicki, a spokesman for the Joint Task Force North. The guard soldiers were from New York, he said.

The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. near Rio Grande City, and is being investigated.

Joint Task Force North — headquartered at Fort Bliss, Texas — is part of part of US Northern Command.

On its website, the task force describes its mission as supporting “our nation’s federal law enforcement agencies in the identification and interdiction of suspected criminal activities conducted within and along the approaches to the continental United States.”

