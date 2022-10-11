(Bloomberg) -- Lesotho’s Revolution for Prosperity party, which won the most seats in last week’s parliamentary elections, has teamed up with two smaller rivals to govern the tiny mountain kingdom.

The RFP, which was formed just six months ago and is led by wealthy businessman Sam Matekane, secured 56 parliamentary seats in the Oct. 7 vote -- five short of what it needed for an outright majority in the 120-member legislature.

The party agreed to form a coalition with Monyane Moleleki, the leader of the Alliance of Democrats which won five seats, and Selibe Mochoboroane, who heads the Movement for Economic Change which won four seats, Matekane told reporters in the capital, Maseru, on Tuesday.

The new government will prioritize growing the economy, creating jobs, developing infrastructure and improving the water and electricity supply, Matekane, who will be inaugurated as prime minister, said. It will also reduce the number of government ministries, tackle crime and ensure all public servants declare their assets, with legislation to ensure reforms are implemented to be passed within 100 days, he said.

A nation of about 2.2 million people, Lesotho has been plagued by intermittent political instability, with ruling coalitions unraveling and leaders being toppled. The country is an important source of fresh-water for surrounding South Africa.

