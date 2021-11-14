(Bloomberg) -- Three men have been arrested in the Kensington area of Liverpool under the Terrorism Act, the Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet after an earlier car explosion outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool.

  • The men are aged 29, 26 and 21, according to the police statement
  • Counter Terrorism Police North West is continuing to work closely with Merseyside Police as the investigation continues, the tweet said
  • NOTE: Earlier, one person has died and another has been injured after a car explosion at the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool city center, Merseyside Police said

