1h ago
Three Men Arrested in Liverpool Under Terrorism Act: U.K. Police
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Three men have been arrested in the Kensington area of Liverpool under the Terrorism Act, the Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet after an earlier car explosion outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool.
- The men are aged 29, 26 and 21, according to the police statement
- Counter Terrorism Police North West is continuing to work closely with Merseyside Police as the investigation continues, the tweet said
- NOTE: Earlier, one person has died and another has been injured after a car explosion at the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool city center, Merseyside Police said
To view the source of this information click here
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.