(Bloomberg) -- Three men have been arrested in the Kensington area of Liverpool under the Terrorism Act, the Greater Manchester Police said in a tweet after an earlier car explosion outside the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool.

The men are aged 29, 26 and 21, according to the police statement

Counter Terrorism Police North West is continuing to work closely with Merseyside Police as the investigation continues, the tweet said

NOTE: Earlier, one person has died and another has been injured after a car explosion at the Women’s Hospital in Liverpool city center, Merseyside Police said

