(Bloomberg) -- Three college students of Palestinian descent were shot near the University of Vermont’s campus in Burlington.

The three men were confronted on Saturday evening by a White male, who fired at least four rounds from a pistol without speaking to the victims and then fled, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department, which is investigating the shooting. All three were struck and are receiving medical care.

While police have no additional information to suggest a motive, the department noted that two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs at the time of the assault.

The victims were students at Brown University, Haverford College and Trinity College, according to a statement on the Facebook page of Ramallah Friends School in the West Bank, which all three had attended.

“It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington,” US Senator Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Hate has no place here, or anywhere.”

President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, according to the White House, and will continue to receive updates as law enforcement investigates.

The FBI was investigating to see if there was evidence of a “federal violation,” according to a statement from the bureau’s field office in Albany, New York, which covers Vermont.

Haverford leadership said in a letter to campus that the school “condemns all acts of hatred” and works “toward peace within our community and everywhere.”

