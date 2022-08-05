Three More Grain Ships to Sail From Ukraine, Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- Three more grain ships are expected to leave Ukraine’s ports as the country tries to ramp up exports of food that have been blocked since the start of Russia’s invasion almost half a year earlier.

Bulk carriers Navi Star, Rojen and Polarnet are expected to depart from Ukraine early Friday, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.

Efforts are under way to send more vessels through a safe corridor in the Black Sea to ship grain from the war-torn country, unlocking millions of tons of crops piling up in the country and boosting global food supplies.

Three Ukrainian ports are due to resume exporting wheat, corn and other crops at a time of global food insecurity, the United Nation’s joint coordination center said on Wednesday. The UN, together with Turkey, helped broker the deal to restart exports.

The Polarnet has been authorized to carry about 12,000 tons of corn destined for Turkey, the Navi Star will take 33,000 tons of corn to Ireland, while the Rojen will ship about 13,000 tons of corn to the UK, the UN’s joint coordination center said Thursday.

The Razoni, the first trade vessel to use the corridor under the agreement, has cleared inspections in Turkey and is on its way to Lebanon carrying more than 26,000 tons of grain, according to Bloomberg shipping data.

