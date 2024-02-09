(Bloomberg) -- When designing the new Battle of the Bulge museum at a former US military headquarters in southern Belgium, curators chose to feature a very commonplace object: a standard-issue Army blanket. It sits prominently in the second room of the exhibit on the main floor and is located in a display dedicated to the fate of the civilians during the largest and bloodiest US campaign in World War II.

But the blanket didn’t belong to a famous general or battlefield hero. It was donated by a local resident whose husband had been given it as a kid by an American soldier who saw that he was cold.

“We prefer to get artifacts with a story behind them that is very touching in a certain way,” says Mathieu Billa, the director of the Bastogne War Museum, which will include the Bastogne War Rooms facility set to open on Feb. 10. The new exhibit houses the former command center for the US military as it staved off an intense German assault in winter 1944.

The choice to feature a common blanket fits into the philosophy behind the Bastogne museum and two others in Belgium that are using compelling firsthand stories from those who witnessed formidable historical events to bring them to life, and with impressive results.

Personal testimonies—about the horrors of two world wars and the emotional trauma of migrating to a new country—are reconstructed from diaries and other records and then woven through the museums’ exhibits.

The aim, says Stephen Lodewyck, the director of the World War I-themed In Flanders Fields Museum in northwestern Belgium, is to tell a more approachable, fuller story about the impact of traumatic events.

“We use the human approach to telling about the war,” he says. “People are more able to identify with the stories and to realize that war is about loss. It’s not about the heroic battle scenes.”

The results are emotional and dynamic explorations that open up history for a broader audience, including children. Here are three new war-related exhibitions in Belgium that buck the battlefield stereotype.

Bastogne War Museum, BastogneBuilt to honor the tens of thousands of US soldiers killed or wounded in the 1944 Battle of the Bulge, this museum on the outskirts of the city chronicles the standoff waged by US units, including the storied Easy Company featured in HBO’s Band of Brothers, pinned down in the frigid Belgian winter in World War II.

What to expect: The museum traces the interconnecting stories of four people—a young Belgian boy, a local teacher, a German lieutenant and an American corporal—and reenacts key moments in a creative and visceral display. The culminating scenes takes place in a reconstructed cafe.Don't miss: The nearby Bois Jacques forest houses a compelling virtual reality exhibit at which visitors can stand next to the remains of actual foxholes dug by Easy Company and use their phones to experience an augmented reality recreation of the soldiers’ efforts to survive a German assault.Opening soon: A new museum opens on Feb. 10 at the Bastogne War Rooms, a building in the center of Bastogne that Belgium, Germany and then the US military used as a command center. The basement is best known for the moment when, as German troops surrounded outnumbered American soldiers, US Brigadier General Anthony McAuliffe of the 101st Airborne famously replied “Nuts” to a German demand for his surrender on Dec. 22, 1944. His retort became a rallying cry, particularly after the US broke the siege a few days later. Three massive, dynamic maps show how the frontlines evolved.

In Flanders Fields Museum, YpresA rather antiwar museum situated in a grand building in the main town square of Ypres, In Flanders Fields examines World War I’s brutal trench warfare in western Belgium, where the fighting bogged down for three years. From the German invasion in 1914 through multiple battles—including the first use of mustard gas—it tracks the action until the Allies’ successful liberation offensive. The final section of the museum shows how the devastated city rejected Winston’s Churchill’s suggestion that it be left in ruins as a permanent memorial and began to rebuild.

What to expect: Choose from some 850 personal narratives of soldiers, nurses and residents striving to survive, from soldiers who lived through the famous Christmas truces to a village priest who continued to work a few miles behind the front. Follow two of them through the years with material drawn from private diaries, letters, photos and military records. Visitors with ancestors who were present are invited to help build fresh stories that are added routinely to the museum’s selections.Don’t miss: In a separate part of the same building in the town square is the Ypres Museum, which covers 11 centuries of history from medieval times through the present—accompanied by a virtual tour guide and her cat.Open now: A temporary exhibit on the US presence during World War I in Belgium, done in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution in Washington. Starting with early American volunteers who went to help “poor little Belgium,” it tracks the four American divisions that fought in Flanders beginning in 1917. Through May 31

Red Star Line Museum, AntwerpThe European counterpoint to New York’s Ellis Island presents several low-slung, red-brick sheds along the Schelde River that were the departure point for some 2 million emigrants to the US from 1873 to 1934. There, passengers were screened and disinfected before boarding Red Star Line ships bound for the US.

What to expect: Select real-life emigrants and track their stories as you move through the museum. Some forge successful lives in the US, while others meet more tragic fates. Don’t miss: Visitors can search through shipping company manifests to see if any relatives embarked from Antwerp.Opening soon: “A Wanted Refugee” is an exhibit on Albert Einstein, arguably the most famous person to have traveled on the Red Star Line. Unlike most passengers, he used first-class cabins. Einstein was voyaging back to Europe on a Red Star vessel in 1933 with his wife when the Nazis raided a house they owned and intended to visit in Germany. He took refuge in Belgium and then the UK before sailing back to the US from Southampton, England, on a different Red Star ship. From April 18 to Sept. 1

