Three People Injured in Explosion Near West Bank Settlement

(Bloomberg) -- Three people have been injured in a terror attack near the West Bank settlement of Dolev, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Israeli military is now searching the area, it said Friday morning. The Magen David Adom emergency service said it received a report of an explosion Friday morning and responders treated three people.

A 46 year-old and 20 year-old male were in serious condition and fully conscious with major injuries, and a 17 year-old girl is being treated in critical condition, the emergency service said.

