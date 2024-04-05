(Bloomberg) -- College hoops star Jack Gohlke’s three-pointers helped Oakland University upset a college basketball behemoth, the University of Kentucky, in the NCAA tournament. Now, he’s helping his school as it prepares to tap the bond market.

The public college in Michigan — which before last month was virtually unknown to large swaths of the US — is selling municipal bonds next week.

“Everyone knows who Oakland is now,” said Stephen Mackey, the college’s vice president for finance & administration. He said the school’s heightened name recognition after March Madness will help the $18.5 million bond offering draw investors.

A recognizable name is important when issuing debt, as investors across the country evaluate the dozens of deals that price everyday. Schools like Harvard University or the University of Notre Dame, have worldwide brands that are instantly recognizable — a luxury that Oakland hasn’t enjoyed until last month.

“There’s a lot of momentum all of the sudden,” Mackey said in an interview. “People will say, ‘Oh I’ve heard of Oakland University, didn’t they just beat Kentucky?’”

As a No. 14 seed, the Golden Grizzlies delivered one of the best bracket-busters of March Madness, defeating No. 3 seed Kentucky thanks to Gohlke’s 10 three point baskets — a near-record breaking performance. Mackey attended that game and its loss in overtime to North Carolina State University.

Another darling of the NCAA tournament, NC State University, is auctioning off $50.6 million of bonds next week.

The college, located about 30 miles northwest from Detroit, has just under 16,000 students. In its bond offering documents, Oakland University noted the NCAA win over No. 3 ranked Kentucky. “With a 24-12 record, 2024 was the best season in the history of the Oakland University’s men’s basketball program,” bond documents said.

Oakland University is selling the debt to refinance higher interest-rate securities. The bonds are rated investment-grade by Moody’s Ratings, which grades the school A1 and noted its strong in-state reputation in a March 28 report.

Mackey said the basketball team’s success on the court also will drive more brand recognition among prospective students, especially those located outside of Michigan. Its enrollment has dipped roughly 3.7% on average over the past five years due to lower high school graduation rates in Michigan and the pandemic, bond documents say. The school is working to boost the number of students who hail from outside of Michigan.

On Thursday, the momentum continued for Oakland University. Gohlke, the school’s star player, participated in ESPN’s three-point challenge for college athletes, where he came in seventh out of eight participants.

There’s a “really great story around Oakland and I think us going to market happened to coincide with it,” Mackey said. “We’re hoping there’s a lot of interest as a result of it, and we get a good deal.”

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter.

--With assistance from Andrew Harrer and Joe Mysak.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.