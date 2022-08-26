(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Some European Central Bank officials want a jumbo three-quarter-point hike in interest rates to be considered at next month’s meeting, though at present there doesn’t appear to be a majority backing such a move.

Austria’s Robert Holzmann, a top hawk on the 25-member Governing Council, said a 50 basis-point step should be “the minimum” at the Sept. 8 decision. But he told Bloomberg on Friday at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole gathering that 75 basis points “should be part of the debate.”

In the face of record inflation his Dutch colleague, Klaas Knot, is similarly inclined, though even some in the hawkish camp say there’s no consensus as things stand to go beyond July’s half-point increase -- the first ECB hike in more than a decade.

Those less supportive of a 75 basis-point shift highlight the deteriorating economic backdrop and argue that an ever-more-likely recession may help tame prices that are soaring at more than four times the 2% target. Speaking on condition of anonymity, they advocate a steady and consistent approach to raising borrowing costs.

An ECB spokesperson declined to comment.

The comments show how the debate is shaping up less than two weeks before the ECB next sets rates, with a growing minority of policy makers keen to follow the aggressive stance adopted by the Fed. The US central bank is likely to keep raising borrowing costs and leave them elevated for a while to curb inflation, Chair Jerome Powell signaled Friday.

While currently unlikely, an outsized move by the ECB wouldn’t be a complete surprise. The half-point step that eventually materialized in July was considered a long shot until just days before the decision.

Traders are assigning an almost 50% likelihood of the next ECB hike exceeding 50 basis points. Reuters reported earlier Friday that a group of ECB officials backs discussing a 75 basis-point increase.

Looking beyond the next couple of meetings, some officials want to begin a debate by year-end on when and how to shrink the almost 5 trillion euros ($5 trillion) of bonds accumulated during recent crises.

Deciding how to go about the process -- known as quantitative tightening -- is the logical next step, people familiar with the plans said. The Governing Council hasn’t discussed the issue yet, and it’s unclear when the best moment would be to start reducing the balance sheet, given the increasing likelihood of a recession in the 19-member euro zone, according to the people.

ECB staff are currently studying how the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are managing QT, one person said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.