(Bloomberg) -- Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics for their breakthroughs in how we understand complex physical systems that on the surface appear chaotic and random.

Syukuro Manabe, a meteorologist at Princeton University, and Klaus Hasselmann, a professor at the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology, were awarded half the prize for laying “the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

A third scientist, Giorgio Parisi from the Sapienza University of Rome, received the other half of the award for his contributions to the theory of disordered materials and random processes. The three scientists will share the 10 million kronor ($1.1 million) award.

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, peace and literature were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.

Read More: California Scientists Share Nobel for Work on Sense of Touch

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.