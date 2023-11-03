Three stocks positioned for growth in the biotech sector: analyst Iva Poshnjari, BNN Bloomberg

Investors looking at the biotech sector should look for drug companies that run well-designed critical clinical trials and have a good outreach, one analyst says.



David Nierengarten, senior analyst at Wedbush, told BNN Bloomberg on Friday that selecting a biotech company to invest in comes down to a well-thought-out strategy and an ability to reach a large consumer base.



“I try to look at a well-designed critical clinical)a well-designed product candidate that’s scientifically sound with a good chance of success,” he said.



He recommended Argenx SE (ARGX), Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) and Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (SRRK) as his top three stock picks in the biotech sector.



He, his family, his firm and his investment banking clients do not own any shares in Argenx or Blueprint Medicines, but do hold shares in Scholar Rock Holding.



