Three Top Economists Plan Travel to Lisbon, Egypt, and Florida

(Bloomberg Markets) -- To find out how economists are getting through the pandemic, Bloomberg Markets asked three to describe some of their habits and recommendations. Here are their responses.

Laurence Boone

Chief economist, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

What’s your morning routine?

Coffee and newspapers—plenty of both.

What did you get to do during the pandemic that you wouldn’t have otherwise?

With everything shut down, and feeling a deep need for exercise, I walked hundreds of kilometers around Paris. There were so few cars—it was a true rediscovery of the city.

When the pandemic is over, how will your life be different than it was before?

I don’t think life will be a lot different than before, actually, but hopefully a bit more caring.

Where are you going on your next trip?

To Lisbon for an Ecofin [the EU’s Economic and Financial Affairs Council] meeting. It will be great to finally see people face-to-face again.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, or the best thing you’ve streamed?

Philip Roth’s The Counterlife, appropriate in the period.

Minouche Shafik

Director, London School of Economics and Political Science

What’s your morning routine?

Coffee, BBC Radio 4, toast with some combination of marmite, cheese, or marmalade. On good mornings, a bike ride or yoga.

What did you get to do during the pandemic that you wouldn’t have otherwise?

I have walked and cycled in so many parts of London that I never knew before.

When the pandemic is over, how will your life be different than it was before?

I would like to think that I will appreciate all the things we did without even more: seeing family and friends, travel, eating out, theater, museums.

Where are you going on your next trip?

To Egypt for a family wedding.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, or the best thing you’ve streamed?

Before the pandemic, we didn’t own a television. We succumbed and caught up on programs. I can’t wait to get rid of the television.

Michael Spence

Nobel laureate and chairman, General Atlantic Global Growth Institute

What’s your morning routine?

I get up early, usually well before the rest of the family. It is a quiet time. Step outside on the balcony for a few deep breaths of fresh air.

What did you get to do during the pandemic that you wouldn’t have otherwise?

I got to participate in more classes, conferences, media, and chats with friends and colleagues around the globe.

When the pandemic is over, how will your life be different than it was before?

I imagine this getting together in person and virtually in some hybrid form will persist.

Where are you going on your next trip?

Probably our home in South Florida for part of the summer.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, or the best thing you’ve streamed?

The Upswing: How America Came Together a Century Ago and How We Can Do It Again by Robert Putnam and Shaylyn Romney Garrett.

Lacqua is co-anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.