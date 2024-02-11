(Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates said three of its troops and a Bahraini officer were killed while training the Somali army, in an attack claimed by Islamist insurgent group al-Shabaab.

Two other people were wounded in a “terrorist act” in the Horn of Africa nation as they were “fulfilling their mission to train and qualify” Somali soldiers, the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency said Sunday, citing the defense ministry.

Al-Shabaab, the al-Qaeda-linked group that controls parts of Somalia and has been battling since 2006 to overthrow the government, said in a statement it was behind the attack.

The rare fatalities for UAE troops come as the Gulf nation steps up its backing for Somalia with humanitarian support and military training. The country, mired in more than three decades of civil war, sits near the Bab el-Mandeb strait, a key shipping lane used by oil tankers and other cargo vessels en route to the Suez Canal.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud paid tribute to the “sacrifice of the officers” and thanked the UAE for its support and contribution to Somalia’s stability and security.

Mohamud has vowed to escalate the fight against al-Shabaab, and has sought military support from a number of African nations to bolster its capabilities. Ties between Somalia and the UAE have strengthened since Mohamud was elected in 2022, following tensions with his predecessor, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who was seen as having close ties to Qatar.

