(Bloomberg) -- The US said Iranian-backed militants killed three US military members and wounded 25 others Sunday in a drone attack in northeastern Jordan, prompting President Joe Biden to vow retaliation.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Biden said in a statement on Sunday. “And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.”

The attack, which occurred near the Syrian border in a country that has generally avoided the latest warfare in the Middle East, is likely to heighten tension between the US and Iran that has soared since the attack by Iran-backed Hamas militants on Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel’s subsequent military incursion into the Gaza Strip.

Biden said the base came under attacks during an unmanned aerial drone attack on US forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border.

The president, who was in South Carolina campaigning for his reelection, was briefed Sunday morning on the attack by senior aides including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, a US official said.

--With assistance from Michelle Jamrisko.

(Updates with number of wounded in first paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.