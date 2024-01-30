(Bloomberg) -- Mobile finance provider Bunq is relaunching in the UK, three years after it withdrew when Brexit invalidated its license to operate.

The Amsterdam-based firm said it’s applied for an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in the UK, which will allow it to offer core banking services such as payments.

Bunq’s previous entry into the British market in 2019 was cut short when the UK left the European Union, meaning its EU permissions were no longer valid. That meant the startup couldn’t accept new users in the UK, though it continued to serve those users it acquired before Brexit.

“After Brexit happened, we were very hopeful that the EU and the UK would come up with some kind of agreement that would allow EU banks to offer in the UK and vice versa,” Ali Niknam, founder and chief executive officer, said in an interview. “A couple years in, after it became clear that there would be no such agreement, we had to pause accepting new users.”

Now, Niknam aims to sign up more of the UK’s cross-border workers. “There’s a lot of EU citizens in the UK and there’s a lot of UK citizens in the EU and those are the people that we are focusing on,” he said.

Global Expansion

In November, the firm registered a UK subsidiary based in London’s Regent Street, where it already has a handful of employees dealing with the license application. The firm is advertising for a UK lead, who according to Niknam will be responsible for defining and executing local strategy. Bunq is also looking to expand in the US, applying for a banking license there in April 2023.

The mobile-only platform, which has 11 million users and about €7 billion ($7.7 billion) in deposits, was one of several European financial services firms that withdrew from the UK following the Brexit vote. Berlin-headquartered competitor N26 also pulled out, rather than seek fresh approval from British regulators.

Last year, Bunq made its first annual net profit of €53.1 million ($57.4 million), while gross fee revenue rose 20% year-on-year in the final quarter, according to unaudited accounts.

The fintech isn’t planning to raise funds this year, having raised €100 million last summer at a steady valuation of €1.65 billion. While Niknam said the timing isn’t right for a public listing, “I do hope some day to have an IPO.”

