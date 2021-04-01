(Bloomberg) -- Health care-focused venture capital firm Thuja Capital Management is weighing a sale of MILabs BV, a Dutch medical imaging device manufacturer, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Utrecht, Netherlands-based venture capital firm is working with an adviser on the potential divestment and has reached out to prospective suitors, including medical device makers in Asia, said the people. The company could fetch as much as 150 million euros ($176 million), said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Founded in 2006, MILabs manufactures pre-clinical imaging systems such as computed tomography, positron emission tomography, optical and fluorescence scanners that are usually used in detecting cancer, heart problems or brain disorders, according to its website. MILabs products are used in more than 65 countries, the website showed.

Deliberations are at an early stage and Thuja Capital could decide to keep the business, according to the people. Representatives for MILabs and Thuja Capital declined to comment.

