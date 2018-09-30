(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG’s supervisory board approved a plan Sunday to break the company into two parts, and named Bernhard Pellens as chairman.

Guido Kerkhoff was appointed permanent chief executive officer and was awarded a five-year contract, the company said in a statement.

In the split, Thyssenkrupp Industrials will cover the elevator, automotive supplies and plant construction businesses while Thyssenkrupp Materials will run the steel and metal-focused operations.

