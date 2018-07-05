Thyssenkrupp CEO Asks to Step Down After Steel Joint Venture

(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG’s Heinrich Hiesinger asked to step down as the chief executive officer, days after the company inked a deal for a European steel joint venture that faced fierce investor opposition.

Thyssenkrupp’s board will meet on Friday to discuss Hiesinger’s request, according to a statement from the company.

Earlier this week, Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel Ltd. reached a final agreement to set up a European steel giant. Some of the German company’s biggest investors including Cevian Capital had expressed concern that the deal favors its Indian partner. Hiesinger defended the deal on Monday, highlighting the cost synergies and goal of improving competitiveness.

To contact the reporter on this story: Lynn Thomasson in London at lthomasson@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Lynn Thomasson at lthomasson@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.