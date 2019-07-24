(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG Chief Executive Officer Guido Kerkhoff is facing mounting internal pressure to streamline the company, with analysts expecting an imminent profit warning that would underscore the company’s finances are unsustainable.

Supervisory board members of the Essen, Germany-based engineering conglomerate are growing frustrated at the pace and depth of restructuring efforts for several divisions, including components technology, steel and industrial plant-building, according to people familiar with the matter. Martina Merz, who chairs the oversight committee and has taken a more hands-on approach than her predecessor, has discussed incoming offers with Kerkhoff, according to the people, who asked not to be identified by name as the matter is private.

Several supervisory board members informally discussed a potential replacement for Kerkhoff some weeks ago because the company’s predicament may require an executive with restructuring experience, but decided against forcing him out for now, the people added. A Thyssenkrupp spokeswoman declined to comment.

The shares rose as much as 3.7% and were trading at 11.98 euros as of 12:44 p.m. in Frankfurt.

Thyssenkrupp will struggle to avoid a profit warning given the company’s exposure to a slowing global economy and Germany’s troubled automotive sector, according to analysts. Daimler AG is stepping up a cost-cutting drive in a bid to counter flagging demand that has led to four profit warnings in just over a year, while BASF SE, the world’s biggest chemicals firm, has said slowing markets and trade tensions are hurting earnings.

Thyssenkrupp’s mounting operating and financial problems are likely to be highlighted when the firm publishes quarterly earnings on Aug. 8.

“Over 10% of the shares, excluding key holders, are shorted at present, which suggests that many investors also expect a profit warning and associated poor quarterly results,” Societe Generale analyst Christian Georges wrote in a research note published Monday.

Thyssenkrupp in May shelved a plan to break itself up into a steel and materials-trading company and a separate engineering unit comprised of its elevator, plant-building and automotive operations. Kerkhoff instead plans a listing of the firm’s prized elevator unit and is considering strategic options for the remaining engineering operations.

Since then, Finnish elevator maker Kone Oyj, private equity firms including Bain Capital, KKR & Co., and Advent International, as well as other investors, have contacted Thyssenkrupp about a potential acquisition of all or parts of the elevator unit, people familiar with the matter said. Thyssenkrupp is poised to open a data room for potential buyers in September, they added.

Kone is working on an offer. The Finnish company is considering several plans, including one that would that would divest combined elevator operations with revenue of more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to create another strong competitor and thereby allay antitrust concerns, some of the people said.

Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. is deemed an appropriate buyer for Thyssenkrupp’s elevator unit but also for snapping up parts that Kone is considering divesting, people familiar with the matter said. A Kone spokeswoman declined to comment.

Additionally, private equity firms have signaled interest in Thyssenkrupp’s components-technology unit that makes advanced products for the automotive and machinery sectors, some of the people said.

