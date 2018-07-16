(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG Supervisory Board Chairman Ulrich Lehner has resigned, increasing turmoil at the top of the engineering conglomerate after its chief executive officer this month quit under pressure from disgruntled shareholders.

Lehner will step down from the supervisory board as of July 31 and the board will decide on a successor "shortly," the company said in a statement.

Thyssenkrupp CEO Heinrich Hiesinger unexpectedly quit following pressure over the company’s slumping revenue and share price. Chief Financial Officer Guido Kerkhoff was last week appointed interim CEO.

