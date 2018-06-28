(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG’s labor representatives will vote in favor of the company’s plan to combine European steel operations with Tata Steel Ltd., paving the way for the deal to go through.

Even though the union will approve the deal, Thyssenkrupp shouldn’t be "scrapped like a used car," said Wilhelm Segerath, chairman of the General Works Council and a member of Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board.

The talks over the joint venture have dragged on for more than a year and faced opposition from labor representatives, as well as activist shareholders. Still, with the unions now voicing approval, it’s likely that the deal will go through.

Equity investors and labor unions are equally represented on Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board, giving them both influence over the deal.

