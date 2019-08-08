(Bloomberg) -- Thyssenkrupp AG is studying offers to sell some of its businesses and cut its profit outlook for the current fiscal year as Germany’s slowdown pushes the industrial conglomerate deeper into a crisis.

The company offered few concrete details about the asset sales, but publicly said for the first time that it would be open to selling a range of divisions. Thyssenkrupp’s financial results for the quarter show the company is continuing to spiral downward as trade disputes and weak economic growth damage Europe’s biggest economy.

To stem the decline, Chief Executive Officer Guido Kerkhoff is looking for ways to raise money and streamline a business that’s been hammered by falling auto sales and investor dissatisfaction with management. The shares have lost 51% in the past year.

“We will not allow a situation to continue where businesses with no clear prospects permanently burn money and destroy value,” the CEO said.

Thyssenkrupp will press ahead with plans to list its elevator unit, the company’s most profitable business, according to a statement released Thursday. It’s also studying offers from interested parties who may want to buy the elevator division. In addition, Thyssenkrupp listed three businesses that will be considered for restructuring or sale.

The divisions are:

Springs and stabilizers in the automotive components business

Systems engineering, which makes production lines for the car industry

Heavy plate that’s used in construction and shipbuilding

“We definitely see opportunities for their further development but not necessarily under the umbrella of Thyssenkrupp,” Kerkhoff said.

Analysts have estimated that the elevator division could be valued at around 15 billion euros. Finnish elevator maker Kone Oyj, private equity firms including Bain Capital, KKR & Co., and Advent International, as well as other investors, have contacted Thyssenkrupp about a potential acquisition of all or parts of the elevator unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

